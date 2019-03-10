One dead in West Memphis shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (KAIT) - Authorities in West Memphis are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday.
According to a post on the West Memphis Police Department Facebook page, officers got a call around 6 a.m. March 10 about shots being fired in the 2900-block of East Jackson.
“When officers arrived on the scene, they located a male subject who had been shot while sitting in a vehicle,” the post noted.
Basha Thomas of West Memphis was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Detectives are investigating the shooting and anyone with information on the case can contact Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.
