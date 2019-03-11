A-State baseball wins two on Sunday for series sweep

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Jonesboro, Ark. (3/10/19) – The Arkansas State baseball completed a doubleheader sweep over Missouri State Sunday evening at Tomlinson Stadium. The Red Wolves defeated the Bears 16-4 in game one and 6-4 in game two.
With the win, A-State improves to 11-5 on the season and remain undefeated at home (8-0) while Missouri State fell to 3-9. The Bears had not been swept in nonconference play since 2011.
In the seventh inning the Red Wolves busted the game opened when they tacked on a seven spot, Missouri State walked in three runs and hit another batter with the bases loaded, while Jaylon Deshazier had a two-run single while Jacob Jablonski singled to right center.
After three scoreless innings, Sky-Lar Culver launched a leadoff double to left center then Justin Felix hit a two-run homerun down the left field line. To cap off the fourth inning, Will Zimmerman hit a two-run triple to scoreDrew Tipton and Tyler Duncan for the Red Wolves to take a 4-0 lead over Missouri State.
All nine A-State hitters logged at least one hit and one run while seven of the nine hitters earned at least one RBI.
Four runs propelled the A-State advantage in the fifth inning when MacDonald doubled to right field before Culver hit a two-run homerun to right field, his third homer of the season. Duncan grounded to second base for an RBI to score Deshazier before Tipton singled out to the left side for to score Jacob Jablonski for the Red Wolves to take a six-run lead.
Junior Chandler Coates had a quality outing allowing two runs on five hits in six innings and had a season-high seven strikeouts. Zech Jarrard and Payton Lannon came in relief and pitched a scoreless inning each.
A-State built a four-run advantage when it scored in four consecutive innings. The scoring rallied started on a sacrifice fly to center field to score Duncan in the third inning. Jaylon Deshazier launched a two-run homerun to left field in the fourth inning.
Senior Nate Alberius turned in his second quality start on the season pitching seven inning and only allowing two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts.
Missouri State rallied in the ninth inning when Sam Faith singled to right field to score Joey Polak for the Bears to pull within 6-4.
Arkansas State returns to action Tuesday, March 12 when they take on Mizzou in mid-week action. The first pitch from Columbia, Mo., is set 6:30 p.m. the series finale is set for Wednesday, March 13 at 4 p.m.
For the latest on A-State baseball follow the team by logging onto the Arkansas State Baseball Facebook page or by following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (arkansasstatebaseball).