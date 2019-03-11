Bald Knob School District transforms unused bus to mobile library

BALD KNOB, AR (KAIT) - The Bald Knob School District is renovating an unused school bus to encourage reading.
Director of Federal Programs and Special Services for the school district Lisa Moore said the idea came from what other schools were doing.
“In the summer time, sometimes kids don’t take the time to go to the library," Moore said. "So, this way the library can come to them.”
Members of the Bald Knob School District are taking an unused bus and transforming it into a mobile library that will run during the summer months.
“And there won’t be anything more fun than a very graphic bus," Moore said. "Coming around, playing really cool music and giving them an opportunity to read.”
In February, the school board approved the initiative and said the goal was to encourage students to read more.
“When I presented it to the board, I gave them a maximum amount of $30,000 we would spend on the bus," Moore said. "And a lot of that were hoping to be down a lot lower because were looking for donations.”
The renovated bus will include shelving on both sides with books, music will play with strobe lights and a section for adults.
Moore said the expected date of completion is in 2020, but could be sooner.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.