Changes made to A-State baseball’s mid-week schedule

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Columbia, Mo. (3/11/19)– The Arkansas State baseball team altered its coming series opener vs Mizzou, due to forecasted inclement weather Tuesday in Missouri. The series opener will now begin at 2 p.m.
The game will be broadcast live on the SEC Network + via WatchESPN and broadcast cast locally on 95.3 The Ticket with Brad Bobo on the call.
A-State Claimed three-game series sweep over Missouri State Friday and Sunday and will carry a 11-5 overall record going into Tuesday’s mid-week matchup.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.