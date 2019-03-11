Cockfield earns third Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week award

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
NEW ORLEANS, La. (3/11/19) – Arkansas State men’s basketball senior guard Ty Cockfield II was named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday morning.
Cockfield averaged 30.5 points on 47.2 percent (25-53) shooting, including 8-of-22 (.364) from 3-point range, over the weekend. He scored 42 of his 61 points in the second half of those games, 28 of willed the Red Wolves to overtime against the Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday. With the 61 points on the weekend, Cockfield tied Adrian Banks (2006-07) for the single-season scoring record with 695 points scored.
Cockfield scored 26 points in the win over ULM back on Thursday before pouring in 35 points in the overtime loss to the Ragin’ Cajuns on Senior Day. With those 20-plus scoring outputs, Cockfield has 29 games with 20 or more points scored, most among Sun Belt Conference players and seventh-most nationally.
The weekly honor is the third of the season for Cockfield and he is the first Sun Belt Conference student-athlete to earn the award three times in one season since Shawn Long (Louisiana) in 2015-16. He is the second player in A-State history to earn three player of the week honors in a single season.
A-State opens Sun Belt Conference Tournament play Tuesday at South Alabama. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. from the Mitchell Center. The game will air on ESPN+ and across the EAB/Red Wolves Sports Network and flagship station 107.9 KFIN.