Cockfield named Second Team All-Sun Belt Conference

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
NEW ORLEANS, La. (3/11/19) – Arkansas State men’s basketball senior guard Ty Cockfield II was named Second Team All-Sun Belt Conference, the league office announced Monday afternoon.
“We are very proud of Ty and the way he has developed over the last two years,” said A-State head coach Mike Balado. “What he has done for this program is in some ways immeasurable. I’m completely shocked that he did not make first team. Since 2011, every leading scorer in the Sun Belt Conference has made first team, and he’s the first three-time player of the week to not make first team. There are a lot of talented and well-respected players in this league, and Ty is one of those guys who deserves first-team selection. So the fact that he didn’t get it upsets me, but he has earned credit for who he is and what he has done for this program.”
Cockfield leads the Sun Belt Conference in scoring at 22.4 points per game while shooting 44.1 percent (230-521) from the field and 35.7 percent (65-182) from 3-point range. He has knocked down 82.5 percent (170-206) at the charity stripe while dishing out 99 assists and snagging 35 steals. He ranks 11th in the conference in field goal percentage and assists per game while ranking second in free throw percentage.
A three-time SBC Player of the Week this season, Cockfield has a league best 21 games with 20 or more points scored, the seventh-most in all of NCAA Division I basketball. His 35 point outing against Louisiana on Senior Day gave him six games of 30 or more points, most in the Sun Belt Conference and seventh-most nationally. Cockfield is among just seven players nationally to average at least 22.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
Cockfield has scored 695 total points this season, most in the Sun Belt Conference and 15th-most nationally. His scoring total ties Adrian Banks (2006-07) for the single-season school record and is the fifth-most points scored by a Sun Belt Conference player since the 1992-93 season. Entering Tuesday’s game at South Alabama, Cockfield is three free throw makes shy of the single-season record of 172 set by J.J. Montgomery in the 2003-04 season.
A-State opens Sun Belt Conference Tournament play Tuesday at South Alabama. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. from the Mitchell Center. The game will air on ESPN+ and across the EAB/Red Wolves Sports Network and flagship station 107.9 KFIN.
2018-19 SUN BELT MEN’S BASKETBALL POSTSEASON HONORS
All-Sun Belt First TeamTookie Brown, Georgia Southern (Sr., G, Madison, Ga.)
D’Marcus Simonds, Georgia State (Jr., G, Gainesville, Ga.)
JaKeenan Gant, Louisiana (Sr., F, Springfield, Ga.)
Daishon Smith, ULM (Sr., G, Jacksonville, Fla.)
Nijal Pearson, Texas State (Jr., G, Beaumont, Texas)
All-Sun Belt Second TeamRonshad Shabazz, Appalachian State (Sr., G, Raleigh, N.C.)
Rayjon Tucker, Little Rock (Jr., G, Charlotte, N.C.)
Ty Cockfield II, Arkansas State (Sr., G, Gainesville, Ga.)
Zac Cuthbertson, Coastal Carolina (Sr., F, New Bern, N.C.)
Josh Ajayi, South Alabama (Jr., F, El Monte, Calif.)
All-Sun Belt Third TeamQuan Jackson, Georgia Southern (So., G, Tallahassee, Fla.)
Michael Ertel, ULM (So., G, Indianapolis, Ind.)
Trhae Mitchell, South Alabama (Jr., F, Austell, Ga.)
Brian Warren, UTA (Jr., G, Indianapolis, Ind.)
Tre'Larenz Nottingham, Texas State (Sr., G, Moreno Valley, Calif.)
Sun Belt Player of the Year
Tookie Brown, Georgia Southern (Sr., G, Madison, Ga.)
Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year
JaKeenan Gant, Louisiana (Sr., F, Springfield, Ga.)
Sun Belt Freshman of the Year
DeVante Jones, Coastal Carolina (Fr., G, New Orleans, La.)
Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year
Daishon Smith, ULM (Sr., G, Jacksonville, Fla.)
Sun Belt Joe Gottfried Coach of the Year
Chris Ogden, UTA Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.