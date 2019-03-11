Corps to begin spillway releases at Norfork Dam

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Army Corps of Engineers announced Monday it will begin releasing stored flood water at Norfork Dam.
The Corps will open five of the 12 gates one-foot each, releasing about 2,700 cubic fee per second, according to a news release.
They will also release 5,800 cfs from the two power generation turbines for a combined release of 8,500 cfs.
The releases are needed to remove stored flood water.
