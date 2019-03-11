Corps to begin spillway releases at Norfork Dam

Corps to begin spillway releases at Norfork Dam
Spillway open to evacuate flood water
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 11, 2019 at 11:04 AM CDT - Updated March 11 at 11:04 AM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Army Corps of Engineers announced Monday it will begin releasing stored flood water at Norfork Dam.

The Corps will open five of the 12 gates one-foot each, releasing about 2,700 cubic fee per second, according to a news release.

They will also release 5,800 cfs from the two power generation turbines for a combined release of 8,500 cfs.

The releases are needed to remove stored flood water.

For more information, visit the Corps’ website.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.