Family wants memorial bench returned

HIGDEN, AR (KAIT/KARK) - A central Arkansas family is devastated after they say someone stole a memorial bench at a cemetery.
According to KARK, Tina Carpenter lives in Cleburne County and went to visit her mothers grave at McLehaney Cemetery in Higden.
That's when she noticed the bench was gone.
Carpenter says her mother found the bench years ago, but died before it could be restored.
The family even had the bench engraved with “your wings were ready, but our hearts were not.”
Although they say they feel violated, now they only hope someone returns it, no questions asked.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.