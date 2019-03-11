Former Bono Fire Department treasurer pleads guilty to theft, forgery

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The former Bono Fire Protection District treasurer pleaded guilty in a theft case.
According to court records, Glenn McGinnis pleaded guilty to one court of theft of property greater than $25,000 and two courts of forgery.
She was sentenced to 24 months in Arkansas Community Correction.
Two other counts of forgery were nolle prossed.
McGinnis was also ordered to pay $145,037.76 in restitution to the city of Bono Fire Department.
She was arrested in 2018 after an investigation into stolen money from the county.
