Former Bono Fire Department treasurer pleads guilty to theft, forgery
Glenn McGinnis (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 11, 2019 at 3:44 PM CDT - Updated March 11 at 3:44 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The former Bono Fire Protection District treasurer pleaded guilty in a theft case.

According to court records, Glenn McGinnis pleaded guilty to one court of theft of property greater than $25,000 and two courts of forgery.

She was sentenced to 24 months in Arkansas Community Correction.

Two other counts of forgery were nolle prossed.

McGinnis was also ordered to pay $145,037.76 in restitution to the city of Bono Fire Department.

She was arrested in 2018 after an investigation into stolen money from the county.

