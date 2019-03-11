Gas prices continue racing upward

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - If you have not filled your gas tank in a couple of weeks, expect a surprise at the pump.
Arkansas gas prices rose another 5.7 cents in the last week, according to GasBuddy.com.
According to its daily survey of 1,826 stations, the average price for a gallon of regular is $2.24. That’s 28.2 cents a gallon higher than a month ago.
The national average rose 4.9 cents in the last week to an average price of $2.48 per gallon.
Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, says ongoing refinery maintenance is “eating into” supply and production levels.
“This has pushed up wholesale gas prices even as oil remains mostly calm,” DeHaan said. ”Expect rising prices to knock out the 135 remaining stations in the nation priced at $1.99 per gallon or less, while the number of stations over $3 per gallon will likely grow.”
