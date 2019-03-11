Health talk hosted to educate the community on diabetes

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - NEA Baptist hosted a health talk to answer questions on type one and type two diabetes.
Over one million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year.
Education and prevention are key factors to help avoid the disease.
Doctor Kevin Ganong with NEA Baptist said he hopes the discussion helped the community.
“There’s many resources for education in diabetes,” Ganong said. “This event is another way to interact with the community. Hopefully the information here they get will be helpful.”
Diabetes has been on the rise and affects many people.
“This is an incredibly common problem actually,” Ganong said. “Diabetes has been increasing in frequency in the United States for decades. At some point it’s estimated that as much as 1/3 of the population may have diabetes eventually some time in their life.”
NEA Baptist offers a monthly support group to anyone who as diabetes.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.