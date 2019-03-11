Hogs blank Bulldogs in Sunday series finale

“Good teams find a way to win on Sundays, and I think today we definitely came out and showed them what kind of team we can be. We can clean some things up defensively still and we can improve in hitting, but as far as pitching, overall, I thought the pitching was outstanding today, a lot better than yesterday. That’s kind of what we expect, especially from these younger guys looking up to these older guys like Scroggins. I mean, the talent is there they just need to follow and trust the approach and I think we’ll be alright.” – Casey Martin on the team’s ability to win series-deciding games at home