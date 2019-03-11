Lyon baseball splits Monday doubleheader with #6 Freed-Hardeman

All of the scoring in the nightcap happened in the third and fifth innings, but it was the Scots who benefitted from a five-run third inning. After FHU took a 1-0 lead with a run in the top of the third on an RBI-double by De'Mikyle Holmes, the Scots responded in a big way in the bottom half of the frame. Three-straight singles by Ryan Clack, Tanner Seibel and Dalton Ernest opened up the frame and loaded the bases for the Scots. Strack and Kylan Barnett came up next for the Scots and followed up with a two-run single each to give the Scots a 4-1 advantage. After a fly out, West and Tristan Buschow joined the hit barrage with a single each as Buschow drove in Barnett to extend the Scots' lead to 5-1.