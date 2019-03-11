Lyon baseball splits Monday doubleheader with #6 Freed-Hardeman

Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
BATESVILLE, Ark. – The 20th-ranked Lyon College baseball team and No. 6 Freed-Hardeman finally met up in what was a highly anticipated top-25 matchup on Monday afternoon at Scots Field. After the Lions took game one of the doubleheader by a score of 11-1, the Scots rallied back and earned a 5-2 victory in the nightcap against FHU. With the split, Lyon moved to 20-5 (8-3 American Midwest Conference), while FHU now stands at 17-6 (9-2 AMC).
Game One: #6 FHU 11, #20 Lyon 1
The opening game of Monday's doubleheader remained scoreless through three innings complete, until the Scots struck first in the bottom of the fourth. Troy Strack started the frame with a lead-off double before moving up to third on a single by Alan West two batters later. After a stolen base by West put two runners in scoring position, a balk allowed Strack to come home and gave the Scots a 1-0 lead.
FHU's offense finally came alive in the late innings as the Lions scored 11 runs total over the final three frames to earn an 11-1 victory over the Scots.
West led the Scots offensively as he went 2-for-3 at the plate in the opener.
Brock Beacham suffered the loss as he allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits while striking out six over six innings pitched.
Game Two: #20 Lyon 5, #6 FHU 2
All of the scoring in the nightcap happened in the third and fifth innings, but it was the Scots who benefitted from a five-run third inning. After FHU took a 1-0 lead with a run in the top of the third on an RBI-double by De'Mikyle Holmes, the Scots responded in a big way in the bottom half of the frame. Three-straight singles by Ryan Clack, Tanner Seibel and Dalton Ernest opened up the frame and loaded the bases for the Scots. Strack and Kylan Barnett came up next for the Scots and followed up with a two-run single each to give the Scots a 4-1 advantage. After a fly out, West and Tristan Buschow joined the hit barrage with a single each as Buschow drove in Barnett to extend the Scots' lead to 5-1.
Tanner Johnson continued to work efficiently on the mound for the Scots as he tossed a scoreless fourth inning before holding the Lions to a single run in the fifth. That would be as close as the Lions would get the rest of the way as Marcelo Terrazas tossed four innings of scoreless relief to earn the save.
West and Buschow collected two hits each in the game, while Strack and Barnett drove in two runs each.
Johnson improved to 3-1 on the mound as he allowed just two runs on six hits while striking out six over five innings of work.
The Scots will travel to St. Louis, Mo., for a three-game AMC series at (RV) Missouri Baptist this Friday and Saturday. Friday's series opener is set to begin at noon.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.