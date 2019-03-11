Man wanted for stealing arrested after police chase in Butler and Carter Counties

BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff police responded to reports of a stolen control box at Garner’s Car Wash on Sunday, March 10.
According to police, officers arrive and saw the control box was missing. Witnesses said they saw a man in a Ford F250 drive up and take it and said he was at Mansion Mall.
Police arrived at Mansion Mall and found the truck and missing control box. When they contacted the suspect he drove off, nearly hitting officers, and a police chase ensued and continued into Carter County, Mo.
The suspect later identified as Jeffery Tyler, 41, of PIttsburg, Kansas. In Carter County, Mo. spike strips were use, but Tyler avoided it and turned on a dead-end in road. Once at the dead-end, Tyler turned around and nearly hit officers vehicles. He stopped and ran on foot.
Tyler was shortly arrested and taken to the Butler County Justice Center pending filing for formal Stealing, Property Damage, Assault 1st on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Controlled Substance charges.
The Poplar Bluff Police Department would like to thank the Missouri State Highway Patrol for their assistance during this investigation.
