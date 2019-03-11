Nobody injured in early morning house fire

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Firefighters responded to the 1600-block of South Ruddle Street around 1 a.m. Monday in Blytheville for a fully involved house fire..
“Heavy flames were coming out the structure,” Fire Chief Mike Carney said. “The fire was incited by the heavy winds that were blowing this morning.”
Chief Carney said they responded with three pumper trucks and three fire engines.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire.
One man was in the home when the fire started but was waiting for firefighters outside when they arrived.
Chief Carney said they stayed on scene until around 4:30 a.m.
The home suffered heavy fire damage in the attic, kitchen and carport.
The Blytheville Fire Department has 33 full time firefighters that operate from three fire stations, covering around 100 square miles.
