Nobody injured in early morning house fire
Fire at home on 1600 block of Ruddle Street
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 11, 2019 at 4:33 PM CDT

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Firefighters responded to the 1600-block of South Ruddle Street around 1 a.m. Monday in Blytheville for a fully involved house fire..

((Source: Blytheville Fire Deparment via Facebook))

“Heavy flames were coming out the structure,” Fire Chief Mike Carney said. “The fire was incited by the heavy winds that were blowing this morning.”

Chief Carney said they responded with three pumper trucks and three fire engines.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire.

One man was in the home when the fire started but was waiting for firefighters outside when they arrived.

((Source: Blytheville Fire Department via Facebook))

Chief Carney said they stayed on scene until around 4:30 a.m.

The home suffered heavy fire damage in the attic, kitchen and carport.

The Blytheville Fire Department has 33 full time firefighters that operate from three fire stations, covering around 100 square miles.

For more information about the Blytheville Fire Department, click here.

