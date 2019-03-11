Officers rush to woman screaming “He’s got a gun!”

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Jonesboro police officers hurried to help woman screaming about a man with a gun.
According to a probable cause affidavit, on March 10 officers were in the 2900-block of Phillips Drive when they saw a white Ford Expedition driving slowly with a victim in front yelling the driver had a gun.
Court records said convicted felon Sebastian Tremel Moore, 33, of Earle was driving the vehicle and had a gun in his hands.
Moore followed officers’ orders and dropped the gun.
When seizing the firearm, it was discovered Moore tried to chamber a round, but the gun malfunctioned.
The gun’s serial number revealed the firearm was listed as stolen.
The report said the victim told officers that Moore had entered her vehicle and stole money from it.
After searching Moore, officers found $162 on him that had been taken from the car.
While searching Moore’s vehicle, officers discovered a number of open alcohol containers.
Moore is being charged with possession of a firearm by certain person, theft by receiving firearm less than $2,500, breaking or entering articles from vehicle, possession of open container containing alcohol in motor vehicle, and theft of $1,000 or less.
The city prosecutor said Moore was out on five different bonds on pending charges and requested a $200,000 bond that the judge granted.
His next court date is April 19 at the Craighead County Courthouse.
