Peyton named to All-Sun Belt Conference Third Team

JONESBORO, Ark. (3/11/19) – Arkansas State sophomore forward Peyton Martin has been named to the All-Sun Belt Conference Third Conference after leading the Red Wolves in both scoring and rebounding this season.
Martin finished the regular season with 13.9 points per game average, while also collecting an average of 6.4 rebounds per contest. She shot 45.1 percent from the field, had 18 blocks and swiped 29 steals. She led A-State with four double-doubles on the year, which included a career-high 27 points and 12 rebounds in an overtime game at UT Martin.
She had a career-high 13 rebounds against Georgia Southern on March 2 and has led the squad in rebounding 14 times this year. She has been the team’s leader in scoring in 13 games and has scored 20 or more points in a game eight times this season, the most of any player on A-State’s player.
The Pine Bluff, Ark., native ranked 11th in the Sun Belt Conference in scoring and rebounding, while her field goal percentage was 13th best among all the league’s players. Her 74 offensive rebounds also ranked as the ninth most in the league.
The No. 9 Red Wolves will take on No. 8 Coastal Carolina Monday evening at the HTC Center in Conway, S.C., in the opening round of the Sun Belt Conference Championship tournament. The winner will advance to play No. 6 Appalachian State at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13.
All games of this year’s Sun Belt Tournament will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and the WatchESPN App, with the championship game airing on ESPN3.
2018-19 SUN BELT WOMEN’S BASKETBALL POSTSEASON HONORS
All-Sun Belt First Team
Ronjanae DeGray, Little Rock (Sr. F, Odessa, Texas)
DJ Williams, Coastal Carolina (Jr., G, Moreno Valley, Calif.)
Antoinette Lewis, South Alabama (So., F, Memphis, Tenn.)
Cierra Johnson, UTA (RS-Sr., G, Bedford, Texas)
Toshua Leavitt, Texas State (Sr., G, Nixa, Mo.)
All-Sun Belt Second Team
Kyra Collier, Little Rock (Jr., G, North Little Rock, Ark.)
Alexis Brown, Georgia Southern (Jr., G, Madison, Ga.)
Jada Lewis, Georgia State (So., G, Powder Springs, Ga.)
Savannah Jones, South Alabama (So., G, Ocean Springs, Miss.)
Sky'Lynn Holmes, Troy (Sr., F, Mount Pleasant, Texas)
All-Sun Belt Third Team
Bayley Plummer, Appalachian State (Jr., C, Thomasville, N.C.)
Tori Lasker, Little Rock (So., G, Mayflower, Ark.)
Peyton Martin, Arkansas State (So., F, Pine Bluff, Ark.)
Allison Johnson, Georgia State (Sr., F, Norcross, Ga.)
Arsula Clark, ULM (So., G, Douglasville, Ga.)
Sun Belt Women's Basketball Co-Players of the Year
Ronjanae DeGray, Little Rock (Sr. F, Odessa, Texas)
Cierra Johnson, UTA (RS-Sr., G, Bedford, Texas)
Sun Belt Women's Basketball Defensive Player of the Year
Sky'Lynn Holmes, Troy (Sr., F, Mount Pleasant, Texas)
Sun Belt Women's Basketball Freshman of the Year
Brandi Williams, Louisiana (Fr., G, Lake Charles, La.)
Sun Belt Women's Basketball Newcomer of the Year
Sun Belt Women's Basketball Newcomer of the Year

Allison Johnson, Georgia State (Sr., F, Norcross, Ga.)