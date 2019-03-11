Police investigating murder-suicide

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Police say a man shot a woman multiple times before turning the gun on himself.
Saturday morning, Searcy police responded to a report of shots fired at Country Meadows Apartments on Holmes Road.
When officers arrived, according to a news release Monday, they found 47-year-old Chris Banks and 59-year-old Jacquelyn Hester lying motionless with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the head.
Hester still had a pulse and was taken to Unity Health by ambulance where she later died.
Banks was pronounced dead at the scene.
After speaking with a witness, investigators determined Banks shot Hester multiple times before taking his own life.
