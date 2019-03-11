Spring break travel tips

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT/NBC) - With Spring break just a few weeks away and record crowds expected at some locations, travel experts are having to get creative in ways to save money this year.
Anyone who might be planning a getaway during the Spring and Summer travel seasons need to expect higher prices.
But there are some alternative ways to help pay for your travel expenses.
A few tips include redeeming loyalty points and putting them towards more luxurious properties.
Also traveling to less-popular but more affordable options, such as Nashville, Tennessee or Louisville, Kentucky.
But according to Editorial Director “The Points Guy” Scott Mayerowitz there is another factor to keep in mind before traveling.
“In Spring and Summer, you have thunderstorms that pop up," Mayerowitz said. "Give yourself a little bit more of a layover, even if it means you’re spending more time.”
It’s also a good idea to book with a credit card that offers travel protection.
And to really ensure a better vacation this year, be sure that when you book you have some sort of insurance against delays.
