Take a snooze: It’s National Napping Day

Why napping is a wonderful thing
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 11, 2019 at 10:15 AM CDT - Updated March 11 at 10:33 AM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Daylight Saving Time already got you feeling a bit rundown?

You’re in luck. It’s National Napping Day.

The unofficial holiday is always “celebrated” the Monday following the time change.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, naps have a number of benefits, including restored alertness, enhanced performance, and a reduction in mistakes and accidents.

The foundation also recommends naps of 20-30 minutes to improve short-term alertness. Just don’t take it too late in the day, it could affect your nighttime sleep.

So, take an extra half-hour while you can and squeeze in a cat nap.

