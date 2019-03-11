Take a snooze: It’s National Napping Day

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Daylight Saving Time already got you feeling a bit rundown?
You’re in luck. It’s National Napping Day.
The unofficial holiday is always “celebrated” the Monday following the time change.
According to the National Sleep Foundation, naps have a number of benefits, including restored alertness, enhanced performance, and a reduction in mistakes and accidents.
The foundation also recommends naps of 20-30 minutes to improve short-term alertness. Just don’t take it too late in the day, it could affect your nighttime sleep.
So, take an extra half-hour while you can and squeeze in a cat nap.
