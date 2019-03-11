Toddler shot in face with flare gun; scattered showers moving through

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Monday, March 11.
Weather Headlines
Skies are cloudy this morning with scattered showers working across Region 8.
These should taper off by late-morning as highs warm slowly into the mid-50s with light northeast winds.
A subtropical feed of moisture will bring extensive and passing showers to the area in the next couple days.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your full forecast coming up at the top of the hour. Watch LIVE.
Making News
An Arkansas toddler is recovering this morning after police say he was accidentally shot in the face with a flare gun.
A man wanted for stealing is behind bars this morning after leading police on a chase through two counties.
Police are investigating after gunshots rang out Sunday night at a Blytheville fast food restaurant.
A Canadian woman has a dream—and a plan—to help colorblind people see the world in all its vivid colors.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
