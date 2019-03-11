Triathlete swept off her feet at competition

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Paragould native Maggie Williams decided to participate in the St. Bernard’s Health and Wellness triathlon on March 9. Little did she know she would walk away winning a different prize.
Williams arrived at the Wellness Center at 8 a.m. ready to compete.
The triathlon consisted of a 300-meter swim, 5-mile stationary bike ride, and two miles on the treadmill.
Her goal was to finish in under an hour, which she did.
As she got off the treadmill and turned around, she got the surprise of her life.
Her boyfriend, Ryan Wolfe, was down on one knee with a ring in his hand.
“It was out of the blue,” Williams said. “I was focused on finishing the triathlon. I was shocked and just really excited. I just felt like crying and I did.”
The couple has been together a little over two years.
Wolfe is originally from Louisiana but moved to Region 8 in 2015.
Williams said they hope to be married sometime next year.
