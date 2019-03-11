Unkept houses to be condemned to benefit city

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - City leaders in Paragould look for ways to improve the community and keep citizens safe.
In the city council meeting on March 11, four properties were voted on by council members to determine whether or not to condemn them.
Paragould Mayor Mike Gaskill said the city’s Code Enforcement Officer determines the condition of the residence.
Gaskill said he believes the CEO is qualified for the job.
“By having someone as a former police officer," Gaskill said. "Doing this particular job, does make it a whole lot easier for everything that’s done.”
The CEO is informed of the unkept properties by complaints made by Paragould residents.
Owners of the property are then contacted with the option to clear the property or restore it.
If the city tears down the residence, the cost is placed on the owner’s property tax and is due at the end of the year.
Gaskill said these efforts are made to keep citizens safe.
“When you have a house that is empty and in bad condition it could be dangerous for people,” Gaskill said. “Empty houses like that can’t be rented out. One of the things we do is to help protect the citizens.”
The city council meetings are open to the public and begin at six in the evening.
