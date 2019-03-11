Walmart makes $3 million donation to close job gender gap

BENTONVILLE, AR (KAIT) - Walmart is donating money in an effort to close the gender gap in technology jobs across the country.
According to our content partner KNWA, the money is being donated to Girls Who Code.
It is the largest donation the organization has ever received.
Funds will go to a summer immersion program in Northwest Arkansas and computer science programming for women in college.
Computer science teacher at Springdale High School Josefina Perez said this is a positive step for the program.
"As we have already heard, females are a minority in this field,” Perez said. “As an educator, I feel that it is important, and it is my responsibility to encourage females to go into this field.”
The program provides computer science programming for girls in rural areas, with limited access to computer science education.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.