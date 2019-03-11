Woman charged with hindering apprehension of murder suspect

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman faces a charge for allegedly hiding a murder suspect in her apartment.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police interviewed Chasity McBroom during the investigation into the death of David Marshall on Feb. 28.
The affidavit stated McBroom gave some details of the event, saying she picked up the suspect, later identified as Rodney Fisher, from the home. She denied knowing that Marshall was dead.
As the investigation continued, it was learned that some of the accounts McBroom gave of that night were deceptive.
Fisher was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting on March 7. It was discovered that Fisher had been at McBroom’s apartment ever since Feb. 28.
McBroom was charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution.
Her bond was set at $500,000 cash or surety.
She is due back in court on April 19.
