Yoga helps those battling PTSD

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KAIT/KNWA) - Veterans struggling with post traumatic stress disorder are working to stretch their stress away with yoga.
According to content partner KNWA, the class has been running for over a year.
The goal of the class is to help veterans with pain and symptoms of PTSD.
The class’s volunteer yoga instructor Lee Williams said it makes him happy to see participants enjoy themselves in class.
“I thought, ‘What could I do,’ and I’ve been taking yoga for a number of years, so I decided I was going to come back and I was going to focus on veterans,” Williams said.
Williams said if there are any retired veterans in the area who need something to do during the day, he invites them to join the class.
