63 Arkansans now dead due to flu

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - More than 60 people have died so far this season due to the flu.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 63 flu-related deaths have been reported in the state, including one pediatric death.
The ADH reported that 70-percent of the deaths were among those who were unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccination history.
Since Sept. 30, 2018, over 26,000 positive flu reports have been reported to the ADH.
In the week ending March 9, 68 counties reported flu activity with the majority in Benton, Clark, Faulkner, Garland, Lawrence, Logan, Lonoke, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Sebastian, Washington and White counties.
As of March 12, the ADH is aware of 23 schools that closed briefly due to the flu. There have also been six nursing home flu outbreaks since Sept. 30.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.