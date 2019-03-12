Arkansas General Aviation Day; Arkansas State Capitol

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - Aviation organizations joined together Tuesday to share the importance of aviation and the role it plays in Arkansas.
This included pilots, general aviation, business people and airport operators from all over the natural state.
Aviation Student Jordan Cooper, originally from Highland, attended the event to share information about Henderson State University’s four-year college degree program.
Cooper said Henderson’s Department of Aviation is Arkansas’s only university program that offers a four-year Bachelor of Science degree specifically in aviation.
“It’s a great career that a lot of people look over,” Cooper said. “It really is a great career.”
