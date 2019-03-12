Closed highway to affect drivers from Craighead to Greene County

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The drive between Craighead and Greene County will be harder for those living near Finch.
A three-mile stretch will close to replace culverts that are not holding up.
From the intersection of highway 351 and 358 to the county lines will be closed starting March 18.
Arkansas Department of Transportation Brad Smithee said a total of eight culverts are going to be replaced, forcing the entire road to be closed during that time.
“Unfortunately, there’s only one way to do that,” Smithee said. “They’re deep enough we can’t maintain one lane of traffic while we do these.”
Residents in the area being worked on do not need to worry about getting home. ARDOT is planning to close the roads when traffic is light.
“We’ve scheduled this for the week of spring break to diminish the effect of the school bus traffic and how complicated that becomes,” Smithee said. “We’re hoping to kind of work it between the go to work and school and return home times.”
The work is scheduled to be complete no later than March 23. Smithee said they are going to try to get the work done sooner.
“We do understand how it’s really inconvenient,” Smithee said. “Any time we have to close the road, whether it’s for an emergency or planned purpose, it can be inconvenient to a citizen or lots of citizens as they have to drive through there."
ARDOT plans to keep residents in the area informed on the progress day by day and said work done now will prevent major accidents in the future.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.