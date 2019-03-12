Multiple crashes delay morning commute

Multiple crashes delay morning commute
(Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 12, 2019 at 7:19 AM CDT - Updated March 12 at 8:05 AM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A crash with injuries on Red Wolf Boulevard caused headaches for Tuesday morning commuters.

The crash at the intersection of Phillips Drive blocked the roadway for a little less than an hour, according to E911 Director Jeff Presley.

(Google)

A few minutes after that crash was reported, officer responded to another collision involving a large truck and a car at East Parker and Stadium Boulevard. No one was injured in this crash, Presley said.

At 7:45 a.m., his office alerted the media that police were responding to two more wrecks:

  • East Highland and Nestle Way: Crash with injuries. Lanes blocked.
  • 2400-block of Industrial Drive: No injuries, one lane blocked.
  • Dan Avenue and Highway 63 Overpass: Crash, unknown injuries. One lane blocked.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.