Multiple crashes delay morning commute

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A crash with injuries on Red Wolf Boulevard caused headaches for Tuesday morning commuters.
The crash at the intersection of Phillips Drive blocked the roadway for a little less than an hour, according to E911 Director Jeff Presley.
A few minutes after that crash was reported, officer responded to another collision involving a large truck and a car at East Parker and Stadium Boulevard. No one was injured in this crash, Presley said.
At 7:45 a.m., his office alerted the media that police were responding to two more wrecks:
- East Highland and Nestle Way: Crash with injuries. Lanes blocked.
- 2400-block of Industrial Drive: No injuries, one lane blocked.
- Dan Avenue and Highway 63 Overpass: Crash, unknown injuries. One lane blocked.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.