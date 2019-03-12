Doctors say shapewear isn’t good for you

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT/NBC) - Shapewear, known for its capabilities to control and shape women’s figures, could be weakening your core.
It can flatten, smooth and potentially even squeeze you into a smaller size.
But, is it worth it?
Doctors warn the undergarments, known as shapewear, could be hurting your insides.
Naturally, as your muscles relax while wearing the shapewear, you shift your weight, which leads to the weakening of your core.
By neglecting those core muscles, doctors like Dr. Richard Harris believe the shapewear could even lead to spinal injuries.
“People have weak cores and people think of the core as just abdominal muscles," Dr. Harris said. “But it’s more than that, it’s the transversal muscles. It’s the muscles underneath that help stabilize your spine.”
While the shapewear might make you feel amazing and confident, doctors argue that the shapewear isn’t making up for a lack of exercise.
They recommend focusing on abs and back muscles when exercising.
Doctors also recommend that if you still wear shapewear, to make sure to wear it in moderation, with no more than 12 hours at a time and no more than one shapewear at a time.
