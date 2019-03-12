Gov. Parson to sign Executive Order creating School Safety Task Force

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to sign an Executive Order Wednesday, March 13.
Gov. Parson is expected to sign the order around 9 a.m. at the Blair Oaks High School gym in Jefferson City, Mo.
The Executive Order is to create a state School Safety Task Force.
According to Gov. Parson’s office the task force will develop a statewide strategic plan for school safety.
The plan will reportedly identify the best safety practices, make recommendations, and identify current safety resources for Missouri schools and districts. The plan is to ensure better preparedness at schools.
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Department of Public Safety Dir. Sandy Karsten, Department of Mental Health Dir. Mark Stringer, DESE Commissioner Margie Vandeven, MSBA Exec. Dir.Melissa Randol and Senior Policy Advisor to the Center for Education Safety Paul Fennewald are scheduled to attend the signing of the Missouri School Safety Task Force Executive Order.
