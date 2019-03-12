Governor signs largest highway funding bill in history

LITTLE ROCK, AR (AP/KAIT) -Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has signed a $95 million highway funding bill into law.
According to the Associated Press, this new legislation will raise fuel taxes for the first time in 20 years, setting up an election year fight over another part of the plan that will go before voters next year.
Member of Arkansas State Highway Commission Alec Farmer said this is really going to help Northeast Arkansas.
President Pro Tempore, Arkansas Senator Jim Hendren said this is a huge step forward.
Governor Hutchinson also signed a new wholesale tax on fuel.
This tax will raise gas prices by 3 cents a gallon and diesel by 6 cents.
It will also access at least $35 million in expected revenue from casinos and imposes an additional registration fee on electric and hybrid vehicles.
The highway plan also calls for voters to decide whether or not to permanently extend a half-cent sales tax for roads.
That vote will take place next year.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.