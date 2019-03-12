Greenhouse tents to be built for rice study

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Students and educators at Arkansas State University are teaming up with two other universities to build tents. But they’re not for camping.
A-State announced it is partnering with the University of Nebraska Lincoln and Kansas State University to build greenhouse tents in Harrisburg.
They will plant 400 breeds of rice in the tents at the “Wheat and Rice Center for Heat Resilience” to monitor heat temperatures within the plants.
ASU professor Dr. Argelia Lorence is overseeing the project, and says this will play a huge part on the economy.
"We can have a very important impact for the rice industry in Arkansas and the United States," said Lorence.
The experiment will last for three years so they can observe season changes within the rice.
Construction on the greenhouses is expected to begin April 1.
