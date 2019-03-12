Lyon softball ranked #18 in NAIA Coaches Poll

The Scots are led offensively by Faith Cornmesser, Addison Harmon, Megan Micke, and Cheyenne Black. Faith Cornmesser has a team-best .458 batting average, to go along with 18 runs scored and 10 RBI's. Addison Harmon has used a combination of speed and power to boast a .433 batting average on the year. Harmon has swiped 11 bases, and registered a team-high 21 RBI's. Megan Micke posts a .373 batting average with a team-best three home runs and 17 stolen bags. Cheyenne Black is currently hitting .389 and has driven in 18 runners during her junior season.