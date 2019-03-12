Lyon softball ranked #18 in NAIA Coaches Poll

Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
The Lyon College softball team's excellent start this season has propelled the Scots into the top 25 in the NAIA Softball Coaches' Poll, which was released by the national office this afternoon. The Scots hold the No. 18 slot, which is Lyon's best ranking in the NAIA Softball Coaches' Top 25 Poll in program history.
The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma earned the top spot with 529 total points. Oklahoma City University and Southern Oregon University followed closely behind with 509 and 494 points, respectively.
Lyon earned 215 points to hold the #18 spot, which is the highest ranked American Midwest Conference (AMC) team in the top 25 as Freed-Hardeman University sits in 22nd positon.
The Scots are riding a seven-game win streak to improve their overall record to an impressive 17-4, while maintaining an unblemished 4-0 record in conference play.
The Scots are led offensively by Faith Cornmesser, Addison Harmon, Megan Micke, and Cheyenne Black. Faith Cornmesser has a team-best .458 batting average, to go along with 18 runs scored and 10 RBI's. Addison Harmon has used a combination of speed and power to boast a .433 batting average on the year. Harmon has swiped 11 bases, and registered a team-high 21 RBI's. Megan Micke posts a .373 batting average with a team-best three home runs and 17 stolen bags. Cheyenne Black is currently hitting .389 and has driven in 18 runners during her junior season.
Lyon’s pitching duo of Katelyn Platt and Faith Cornmesser has been dynamite this year. Platt is 9-2 on the season with a 1.26 earned run average. The sophomore has thrown 72.1 innings and allowed just 13 earned runs, while striking out a team-best 61 batters. Meanwhile, Cornmesser sports a perfect 6-0 record in the circle with a 1.75 earned run average, while totaling 33 strikeouts.
Lyon leads the AMC in nine offensive and two defensive categories. Offensively, the Scots hold the top spot in team batting average, slugging percentage, RBI's, runs scored per game, total runs scored, hits per game, total hits, home runs, and stolen bases. Defensively, Lyon boasts the lowest earned run average and lowest opponents' batting average.
The next installment of the Coaches' Poll will be released on Mar. 26.
UP NEXT
The Scots return to AMC play on Saturday and Sunday when they travel to Park University and William Woods University. The Scots and Pirates will play a doubleheader on Saturday in Parkville, Missouri, beginning at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.