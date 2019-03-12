Man evading arrest forced way into home, police say

STEELE, MO (KAIT) - Police arrested a man after they say he fought with the chief and then forced his way into a home.
Around 3 a.m. Monday, Chief Billy Joe Stanfield responded to Doerner Street regarding a suspicious man standing in someone’s yard.
When the chief arrived, he made contact with the suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Ricky L. Hollywood of Caruthersville.
The two briefly struggled before Hollywood ran away, according to a news release from Chief Stanfield.
Stanfield chased the man who reportedly forced his way into an occupied home, then ran out the back door.
With the help of Pemiscot County sheriff’s deputies, officers found Hollywood and arrested him.
He’s being held on a $5,000 cash-only bond, accused of first-degree burglary.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.