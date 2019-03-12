Man sentenced to 28 years in prison for murder

NEWARK, AR (KAIT) - A Region 8 man is scheduled to spend the next 28 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.
According to court documents from the Independence County Circuit Court, 33-year-old John Goodman of Newark pleaded guilty last month to shooting and killing 27-year-old Steven Reed of Newport in July 2018.
Goodman was sentenced to 336 months in the Arkansas Department of Correction. He’ll receive credit for 247 days spend in a county jail while the case proceeded through the court system.
According to court documents, Goodman was in a relationship with a woman.
After a breakup with Goodman, the woman became involved with Reed.
According to court documents, there was "physical abuse" in the new relationship and the woman turned to Goodman for a place to stay.
Reed and one of his relatives went to Goodman’s home to pick up the woman and her belongings.
At that time, the woman said Goodman told her “It’s me or him.”
He also reportedly said, “I’ll shoot him or myself” while obtaining a gun from his bedroom.
Reed, court documents stated, came to the door and Goodman said to come in.
The woman said she saw Goodman begin shooting Reed as he started to enter.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.