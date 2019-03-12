New developments expanding downtown’s footprint

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - New developments in the downtown area are expanding what you usually think of as Downtown Jonesboro.
The Main, Union, and Church Street areas are typically what you think of when you mention Downtown Jonesboro.
But new developments, commercial and residential, are expanding those downtown borders.
For example, this rendering shows a new apartment building in the works for Cate Avenue.
Ted Herget with Math Investments requested zoning changes for a 17-unit apartment complex with commercial space as well.
It’s just one of many developments popping up in the push to grow the downtown area.
“We’re really starting to see downtown expand and new opportunities for downtown residents pop up,” Lindsey Wingo, Downtown Jonesboro Association Director, said. “So we’re very excited about that, because the more residents we have, the better it is for our businesses and the more foot traffic we have.”
Many of those buildings are geared toward younger adults.
Especially the corridor between downtown and A-State, it’s a connection that many groups hope will lure and keep students in Jonesboro long after graduation.
