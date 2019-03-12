Program designed to accelerate health research

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A nationwide research program in Jonesboro finds out more about Arkansas residents.
The All of Us research program is the largest database of its kind.
Its mission is to speed up health research and medical breakthroughs.
Tour Manager for the program Mel Lopez said it benefits future generations.
“From my family viewpoint, we have diabetes, cancer and heart disease,” said Lopez. “If they can study me, my future family, my future generations and my community can benefit.”
Precision medicine gives patients individualized treatment and prevention of illnesses.
The National Institute of Health leads All of Us and is nationwide.
Researchers take the information gathered to study participants from across the country.
“Somebody in Arkansas definitely has a different lifestyle," Lopez said. "Different genetics, different environment than someone who lives in California or Florida.”
All of Us is free to the public if you sign up and place full enrollment.
To sign up, you must be older than 18 years of age, provide an email or phone number and be a resident of the U.S.
The program will run through March 15 at 211 Vandyne St, Jonesboro, AR 72401.
