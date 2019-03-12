Quake rattles Region 8; rain chances increasing

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Tuesday, March 12.
Weather Headlines
Skies are cloudy this morning with temperatures in the low 40s.
A few showers are possible today, mainly north of Interstate 40, with a few peeks of sunshine possible in the afternoon.
Rain chances will increase area wide tomorrow.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your full forecast coming up at the top of the hour. Watch LIVE.
Making News
A 2.6 magnitude quake shook parts of Region 8 last night.
A federal judge sentenced a Steele, MO man to 10 years in prison after he was overheard on jail calls threatening to kill police officers and witnesses.
Westside Consolidated School District is looking to the sun to power it into the future.
Grieving family members are demanding answers after they say a Florida funeral home displayed the wrong body at their loved one’s wake.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.