Region 8 represented on All-State basketball teams

By Matthew Schwartz | March 11, 2019 at 9:29 PM CDT - Updated March 11 at 9:29 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Arkansas Activities Association has released their All-State basketball teams. Region 8 players from 1A through 5A. Here are those who made it in their respective classes.

5A BOYS:

Zane Butler-Greene County Tech

Marcedus Leech- Jonesboro

Timothy Caesar- Marion

Detrick Reeves- Marion

Jarquavious Cain- Nettleton

Kevin Fulton- Nettleton

Chris Moore- West Memphis

Gavin Paige- West Memphis

5A Girls:

Kayla Mitchell- Jonesboro

Destiny Salary- Jonesboro

Joi Montgomery- Marion

Anna Grace Foreman- Mountain Home

Elauna Eaton- Nettleton

Mya Love- Nettleton

Dasia Young- Nettleton

Zoey Beasley- Paragould

4A BOYS:

Winston Peace- Blytheville

Travis Graf- Valley View

Riley Felkins- Westside

Avery Felts- Westside

4A GIRLS:

Taylor Griffin- Batesville

Izzy Higginbottom- Batesville

Kalifa Ford- Brookland

Briley Pena- Highland

3A BOYS:

Stetson Smithson- Bald Knob

Daley Belew- Manila

Brock Birmingham- Manila

Demilon Brown- Rivercrest

Ben Turner- Trumann

Bomani Roberson- Tuckerman

3A GIRLS:

Dylan Kinlee Vasnell- Bald Knob

Mandi Pierce- Bald Knob

Alden Graves- Harding Academy

Sydney Gillham- Hoxie

Tessa Glenn- Hoxie

Aubrey Isbell- Mountain View

Kaley Shipman- Mountain View

Abbie Jiles- Riverview

Mallory Hartley- Trumann

Bailey Augustine- Walnut Ridge

2A BOYS:

Dax Gipson- Bay

Tray Brown- Marked Tree

Max Ford- Rector

Jordan Dail- Sloan Hendrix

Hunter Jackson- White County Central

2A GIRLS:

Colbi Maples- Earle

RoShala Scott- Earle

Reesa Hampton- Marmaduke

Reagan Rapert- Melbourne

Carolina Hoffman- Riverside

1A BOYS:

Colton Rose- Hillcrest

Justus Cooper- Izard County

Caleb Faulkner- Izard County

Garrett Finnicum- Ridgefield Christian

Elijah Ellenburg- Ridgefield Christian

1A GIRLS:

Mickayla Smith- Hillcrest

Stephine Henry- Mammoth Spring

Sybell Howison- Maynard

Macy Dillard- Norfork

Whitlee Layne- Norfork

Madison Sellars- Viola

