Region 8 represented on All-State basketball teams

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Arkansas Activities Association has released their All-State basketball teams. Region 8 players from 1A through 5A. Here are those who made it in their respective classes.
5A BOYS:
Zane Butler-Greene County Tech
Marcedus Leech- Jonesboro
Timothy Caesar- Marion
Detrick Reeves- Marion
Jarquavious Cain- Nettleton
Kevin Fulton- Nettleton
Chris Moore- West Memphis
Gavin Paige- West Memphis
5A Girls:
Kayla Mitchell- Jonesboro
Destiny Salary- Jonesboro
Joi Montgomery- Marion
Anna Grace Foreman- Mountain Home
Elauna Eaton- Nettleton
Mya Love- Nettleton
Dasia Young- Nettleton
Zoey Beasley- Paragould
4A BOYS:
Winston Peace- Blytheville
Travis Graf- Valley View
Riley Felkins- Westside
Avery Felts- Westside
4A GIRLS:
Taylor Griffin- Batesville
Izzy Higginbottom- Batesville
Kalifa Ford- Brookland
Briley Pena- Highland
3A BOYS:
Stetson Smithson- Bald Knob
Daley Belew- Manila
Brock Birmingham- Manila
Demilon Brown- Rivercrest
Ben Turner- Trumann
Bomani Roberson- Tuckerman
3A GIRLS:
Dylan Kinlee Vasnell- Bald Knob
Mandi Pierce- Bald Knob
Alden Graves- Harding Academy
Sydney Gillham- Hoxie
Tessa Glenn- Hoxie
Aubrey Isbell- Mountain View
Kaley Shipman- Mountain View
Abbie Jiles- Riverview
Mallory Hartley- Trumann
Bailey Augustine- Walnut Ridge
2A BOYS:
Dax Gipson- Bay
Tray Brown- Marked Tree
Max Ford- Rector
Jordan Dail- Sloan Hendrix
Hunter Jackson- White County Central
2A GIRLS:
Colbi Maples- Earle
RoShala Scott- Earle
Reesa Hampton- Marmaduke
Reagan Rapert- Melbourne
Carolina Hoffman- Riverside
1A BOYS:
Colton Rose- Hillcrest
Justus Cooper- Izard County
Caleb Faulkner- Izard County
Garrett Finnicum- Ridgefield Christian
Elijah Ellenburg- Ridgefield Christian
1A GIRLS:
Mickayla Smith- Hillcrest
Stephine Henry- Mammoth Spring
Sybell Howison- Maynard
Macy Dillard- Norfork
Whitlee Layne- Norfork
Madison Sellars- Viola
