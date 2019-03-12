School district discusses the possibility of utilizing solar power

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - As solar farms become more common across the state, Westside Consolidated School District is looking into the option of solar power.
Monday night, the school board had its first discussion about the opportunity.
No decision was made and it's still very early in the process, but here's how it would work.
A company like Stone Creek Solar would supply the solar panels.
Superintendent Scott Gauntt said the school would require about six acres of panels to support their electricity needs.
Then, after about six to eight years of paying off the cost of the panels, the school would no longer have an electric bill.
"So that would be an opportunity for us to generate a tremendous amount of savings," Gauntt said. "And, you know, if we had it here on campus, what a learning opportunity for our kids."
The board decided to do more research into the possibility and discuss it further in future meetings.
