Season ends for A-State women in Sun Belt Tournament loss to Coastal Carolina

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
CONWAY, S.C. (3/11/19) – The Arkansas State women’s basketball team was defeated in the opening round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Coastal Carolina 63-49 at the HTC Center Monday evening.
A-State finishes the season with an overall record of 12-17, while CCU improved to 17-13 and will advance to take on Appalachian State in the next round of the tournament on Wednesday in New Orleans.
Jireh Washington led the Red Wolves with 13 points and six rebounds, while Peyton Martin added eight points.
“The difference in the game was the 17 offensive rebounds and just the physical size that they have,” A-State head coach Brian Boyer said. “If you give a team that many chances it is hard to overcome.”
The two team went into the halftime break tied at 30-30, but Coastal Carolina went on a 19-2 run to end the third quarter to take a 51-37 lead. Jada Ford helped cut the lead back down to eight with two quick 3-pointers to start the fourth quarter, but the Chanticleers answered right back with a 9-0 run to go up 62-45 with 2:30 remaining in the game.
Coastal Carolina held 47-27 edge on the boards and shot 44 percent from the field, while the Red Wolves were held to just 35 percent from the field. The Chants also took advantage of 17 second chance point and outscored A-State 40-22 in the paint.
Arkansas State jumped out to a 17-14 lead after the first quarter thanks to 10 points by Washington, who was able to drive to the basket for layups. A-State was then able to get the ball inside in the second quarter, which helped the team knock down 46 percent of its field goal attempts in the half.
For the latest on A-State women's basketball, log on to the team's Facebook page at Facebook.com/RedWolvesWBB, or follow them on Twitter @AStateWB and on Instagram at "AStateWBB."