Second medical marijuana cultivation facility approved to grow product

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - The second medical marijuana cultivation facility in Arkansas was approved to begin growing marijuana.
Osage Creek Cultivation in Berryville was approved by the Alcoholic Beverage Control’s Enforcement Division on March 11.
BOLD Team in Cotton Plant began growing medical marijuana in January.
State officials are also working closely with Natural State Medicinals Cultivation in White Hall and expect to give them final approval this week.
Enforcement agents will also be inspecting dispensaries before they open, with the first inspections coming sometime in early April.
