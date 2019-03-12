Sheriff: Farmer tracks stolen plow to man’s front yard

Crittenden County sheriff's deputies arrested Charles Brown, 59, of Earle on suspicion of felony theft by receiving.
EARLE, AR (KAIT) - If you’re going to steal a farm implement, a sheriff recommends you don’t park it in your front yard.

Crittenden County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Earle man after a local farmer found his disc plow parked in the man’s yard.

Crittenden County sheriff's deputies arrested an Earle man after a local farmer found his disc plow parked in the man's yard.

The farmer reported the implement stolen Monday afternoon from his farm shop north of Earle, according to Sheriff Mike Allen.

The man followed the dirt the tool threw off as it traveled down the road leading south.

He drove around town until he found the disc behind a tractor parked in 59-year-old Charles Brown’s yard, the sheriff said.

Deputies arrested Brown on suspicion of felony theft by receiving.

