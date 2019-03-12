Sheriff’s K9 officer to receive protective vest

POINSETT COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - A generous donation means a local law enforcement officer will be better protected against a suspect’s bullets.
K9 Officer Axel with the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office will receive a bullet and stab protective vest from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
The vest, which is valued at $1,744-$2,283, will be delivered in the next 8-10 weeks, according to a social media post.
It will be embroidered with “In honor of K9 Gabo.”
Gabo, a K9 officer with Jonesboro Police Department, suffered serious injuries last December during a deadly standoff situation.
The suspect shot him several times as officers entered her apartment. Luckily, he was wearing a bulletproof vest.
He returned to duty just last month.
Since the shooting, several local law enforcement agencies have received similar bulletproof vests, including the Izard County Sheriff’s Office and the Paragould Police Department.
