Steele man arrested after police find over $1,000 in counterfeit money

STEELE, MO (KAIT) - Over $1,000 in counterfeit money was found by law enforcement in Pemiscot County.
According to a news release from the Steele Police Department, officers found Kyweistamon Campbell, 41, of Steele in possession of counterfeit money on March 3.
After obtaining a search warrant, officers went to Cambell’s home on Gibson Street.
With the assistance of the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office, officers uncovered counterfeiting equipment and over $1,000 in counterfeit money.
Charges were filed with the Pemiscot County Prosecuting Attorney, and Campbell now faces a forgery charge.
His bond was set at $5,000 cash only.
