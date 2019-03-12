Steele man arrested after police find over $1,000 in counterfeit money

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 12, 2019 at 4:08 PM CDT - Updated March 12 at 4:08 PM

STEELE, MO (KAIT) - Over $1,000 in counterfeit money was found by law enforcement in Pemiscot County.

According to a news release from the Steele Police Department, officers found Kyweistamon Campbell, 41, of Steele in possession of counterfeit money on March 3.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers went to Cambell’s home on Gibson Street.

With the assistance of the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office, officers uncovered counterfeiting equipment and over $1,000 in counterfeit money.

Charges were filed with the Pemiscot County Prosecuting Attorney, and Campbell now faces a forgery charge.

His bond was set at $5,000 cash only.

