Tuesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

FAIR HAVEN, VT (KAIT/ABC NEWS) - The town of Fair Haven, Vermont elected a new mayor this week.
They picked a goat.
Lincoln beat his opponent by three votes to win the race, but this wasn't an election in the traditional sense.
The vote was actually a fundraiser to build a new playground.
Lincoln won't be required to run council meetings or sign bills into law.
But since he’s a public servant, he’s scheduled to attend a number of public events over the next year.
