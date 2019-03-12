Tuesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

FAIR HAVEN, VT (KAIT/ABC NEWS) - The town of Fair Haven, Vermont elected a new mayor this week.

They picked a goat.

Lincoln beat his opponent by three votes to win the race, but this wasn't an election in the traditional sense.

The vote was actually a fundraiser to build a new playground.

Lincoln won't be required to run council meetings or sign bills into law.

But since he’s a public servant, he’s scheduled to attend a number of public events over the next year.

