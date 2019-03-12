Woman accused of aggravated assault following shooting

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Cherry Valley woman faces numerous felony charges, including aggravated assault, after police say she pulled out a gun and shot someone.
Just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday, officers from the Cherry Valley Police Department and Cross County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call on Cooper Street.
When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder.
The victim identified the suspect, according to the police department, as 30-year-old Maria Scott.
She had left the scene before officers arrived.
Investigators filed a probable cause affidavit with a judge and obtained a warrant for her arrest.
Early Tuesday morning, Arkansas State Police found Scott in West Memphis and took her into custody.
She is being held in the Cross County Detention Center on suspicion of aggravated assault, a terroristic act, first-degree domestic battery, and aggravated assault on a family or household member.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.