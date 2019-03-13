Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe named to SEC All-Freshman Team

Ole Miss’ Kermit Davis earned SEC Coach of the Year honors and Tennessee’s Grant Williams was selected the SEC Player of the Year by the league’s coaches. LSU’s Skylar Mays earned SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year; Kentucky’s Keldon Johnson was tabbed SEC Freshman of the Year; South Carolina’s Hassani Gravett was voted SEC Sixth Man of the Year; and LSU’s Tremont Waters and Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans were named the SEC Co-Defensive Players of the Year.